CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may want to put on your funkiest socks for the 5th Annual Funky Sock Walk coming up on March 22 in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day.

The Funky Sock Walk is on Sunday, March 22 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cole Park.

The Funky Sock Walk is an event created to support Down Syndrome awareness in the Coastal Bend area.

There are no organizations catered to families and friends impacted by Down Syndrome that help raise awareness in the Corpus Christi area. The Castillo family, a local family from the Coastal Bend started the walk in 2015 and provides support for families in the Down Syndrome community.

Juan Castillo is the organizer of the Funky Sock Walk and has two children with Down Syndrome,11-year-old Blake, and Dalton who is 7-years-old.

Blake and Dalton are know as the Up Brothers and have a big following on social media from people in the community and across the nation.

Castillo says the Funky Sock Walk allows families to be supported by a community who knows what they're going through, but also reminds them to have fun and celebrate life.

"This is not a 5k or run just a fun get together capped off by a very short walk where we march around celebrating all individuals with Down Syndrome. No registration fee required but please email at theupbrothers@gmail.com to put your Team Captain (individual with Down Syndrome) on our list to receive a free Funky Sock Walk Medal at the walk," said Juan Castillo.

Families with a Down Syndrome family member are encouraged to participate in the walk to connect with other families in the Coastal Bend area that may be experiencing some of the same issues.

“It's so awesome to see our families get together,” Castillo said. “Not only as special needs parents, but just parents in general.”

The walk will include music, entertainment, local vendors, a petting zoo, and ponies for all families to enjoy.

The organizers from the Funkk Sock Walk are hosting a Turkey leg sale coming up Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Special Hearts in the Arts building located across from HEB at 3102 South Alameda.

"We will be there helping out and holding signs. Please come by and get your Funky Sock Turkey Leg. Please let me know if you would like to donate drinks or baked goods for the event," added Castillo.

Team Ramsey and family are hosting the Turkey leg sale to benefit the Funky Sock Walk.

To find out how you can get involved with the Funk Sock Walk, visit their Facebook event page.

Funky Sock Walk

