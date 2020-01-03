CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are a poet and actually know it then Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was the place for you to be yesterday.

That is because it was the third day of the 5th Annual People's Poetry Festival of Corpus Christi.

The festival at Island University included various panels with themes associated with death to create a diverse discussion in the form of poetry.

Another panel entirely in Spanish, Poesias en Espanol, highlighted poets such as Javier Villarreal, Julieta Corpus, Octavio Quintanilla, Roberto de la Torres, Federico Fernandez Morales, and Juan Antonio Gonzalez.

Some of the poets in Saturday's panel included Tom Murphy, Edward Vidsurre, Hank Jones, Julie Chappell, Nathan Brown, and PW Covington.

All in all, the festival featured 41 poets from around Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma with panel discussions ranging from topics like immigration, politics, life, death, and love.

The 5th Annual People's Poetry Festival of Corpus Christi also featured nine different panels, an open mic night, and a reception.

TAMU-CC's College of Liberal Arts hosted the festival on campus and other locations around the city.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: