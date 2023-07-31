Hear ye, hear ye! Meet the 64th Annual Feria de las Flores Royal Court

Along with a generous scholarship from LULAC, each royal court member will get to represent the Feria Scholarship Program in the community throughout the next year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One minute, you're a scholarship contest contestant putting six months' worth of leadership skills and lessons in culture to the test.

The next minute, you're a queen.

LULAC Council 1's 64th Annual Feria de las Flores Scholarship and Leadership Contest took place Saturday night, during which a brand new court of young ladies were granted scholarships and brand new responsibilities.

The 64th Feria de las Flores Royal Court joined us on Domingo Live to introduce themselves to the community and share the experiences that shaped them throughout the contest and leadership program.

The Feria de las Flores Scholarship Contest is more than just a stereotypical beauty pageant. While stage presence is a small factor in the judges' scoring of each contestant, what truly matters is the strength of her character, quickness of her wits, clarity of her speech, and above all, dedication to her community.

And what better way to kickstart your royal responsibilities than by introducing yourself to the community?

Keep reading to learn more about this year's Feria de las Flores Royal Court and see their special folklorico performances!

64th Feria de las Flores Royal Court

Queen Tara Montelongo

Tara Montelongo, 17, is a rising senior at Veterans Memorial High School and aims to graduate in the top 5% of her class. She plans to major in Finance at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, after which she hopes to become a certified public accountant.

During the Feria Contest, Montelongo represented the Mexican state of Jalisco by performing a traditional folklorico dance from the region to the song "Tranchete." She participated as Contestant #9 and was sponsored by SOS Nutrispot.

1st Runner-Up Karla Munoz

Karla Munoz, 18, is a student at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and a Class of 2022 graduate of Foy H. Moody High School.

During the Feria Contest, Munoz represented the Mexican state of Aguascalientes by performing a traditional folklorico dance from the region to the song "El Polvorete." She participated as Contestant #5 and was sponsored by Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

2nd Runner-Up and Miss Congeniality Alexandria San Miguel

Alexandria San Miguel, 16, is a student at Foy H. Moody High School.

During the Feria Contest, San Miguel represented the Mexican state of Nayarit by performing a traditional folklorico dance from the region to the song "El Limonsito." She participated as Contestant #3 and was sponsored by Angels of the Community.

3rd Runner-Up Lilli Paris Hinojosa

Lilli Paris Hinojosa, 17, is a rising junior at Roy Miller High School. She plans to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio, after which she hopes to become an ophthalmologist.