Mi Gente: 91-year-old softball player is a 'hit' with his coach, friends

Smiley Trevino might be the oldest player in his senior softball league, but he doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Smiley Trevino has won countless awards, medals, rings, and many other recognitions -- not bad for a guy who's been playing softball for the last 50 years.



Oh, and did I mention, he's 91 years young?

On a cold and dreary morning out at the Kiwanis ballpark on North Beach, a game of softball is well underway.



At first glance, the make-up of the teams could be pretty much any demographic. But these guys, on these teams, represent the mature, more senior members of the leagues.



OK -- enough of the flowery terms.

These guys are old.

They're retired.

But you have to admire the Corpus Christi Senior Softball Association players because they can play, they can run, they hit the ball -- they can do things some of us only wish we could.



This brings me to the team’s most senior member.





"Well, I've been playing senior since I was 55,” Trevino said. “I’m 91 right now, so you figure that out."



So, if my math is correct, Smiley Trevino -- no relation by the way -- has been cracking the bat and running the diamond for the better part of 36 years.



How does he do it?

“Well, um, I play great, and I thank God for that,” he said.



Smiley does know the game well -- the decades of experience is proof.

But more than that, it's his desire, his drive; that's been with him since he was kid since, ironically, he was unable to play back then.



"I didn't get to play when I was in high school or nothing,” Smiley said. “I went to Lakeway. I was a migrant worker."





Born and raised in Hebbronville, Smiley has played with some of the best in the senior leagues, most recently with teams out of San Antonio.



“Hey, this is my hero,” his coach said. “And he can always play with us any time."



Smiley has certainly earned the title of “senior” on so many levels.



In fact, so many, when it comes to softball, that his awards can fill up a whole table.



“I used to play shorts -- short stop,” he said.

Wow! That’s tough.

“They say, ‘You still run?’ I tell ‘em ‘I used to run,’ ” he said with a laugh.



His best friend and life partner, Louisa Lopez, calls herself Smiley's biggest fan. Louisa is 20 years younger than Smiley, but she says that, at 91, he can run circles around her.

“Ah -- sometimes I wonder ‘cause he's just -- he's always on the go, go, go, go,” she said. “He can't sit down for very long because he's gotta get up and do something. I go ‘Sit down. Rest.’ He goes ‘I already rested.’ "



But that’s how Smiley inspires others – but always being on the go and by not just talking about it, but by true example.



"So they can get to their 90's and be there,” he said. “Don’t give up – that’s the main thing. Once you stop, that’s it.

“That’s the lesson to be learned, right?” I asked.