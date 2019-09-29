CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agape Ranch held an event to raise money for their community project.

Their goal is to build a 19-home community near London ISD for individuals in the foster care system.

It's estimated that it will cost at least $10 million.

"Agape Ranch provides a safe place for foster parents, adoptive parents to have a community that they can grow up with and where they are loved and encouraged and equipped to have a productive future," said Rochelle Roots, Agape Ranch's Treasurer.

