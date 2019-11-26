CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in more than 20 years The AIDS Memorial Quilt is coming back to Corpus Christi. The Mosaic Project along with the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation and countless volunteers helped to bring the iconic symbol back to the Coastal Bend.

The AIDS Memorial Quilt will be unveiled on World AIDS Day Sunday, Dec. 1st. The group is planning a Memorial Service & Candlelight Vigil at St. Paul United Church of Christ 5525 Lipes Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78413 from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. The unveiling will take place shortly after at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, 2882 Holly Road beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Public is invited to view the Quilt at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, 2882 Holly Road between Monday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

World AIDS Day Memorial Service & Candlelight Vigil Causes event in Corpus Christi, TX by Pride Corpus Christi and The Mosaic Project on Sunday, December 1 2019

The group is also having events on Saturday, December 7th which will include a viewing of the HBO film The Normal Heart followed by a panel of local HIV survivors.

