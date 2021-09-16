Corpus Christi air station collects donations to help Ida victims in Louisiana

The station is collecting dry food, canned goods, toiletries, and any items Ida victims may need to get through this challenging time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been just over two weeks since Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and many people are still living without power, water and basic necessities.



The U-S Coast Guard Sector Air Station of Corpus Christi is putting together a drive to help out.

The station is collecting dry food, canned goods, toiletries, and any items Ida victims may need to get through this challenging time.

Captain Hans Govertsen said the coast guard is hoping to be a lightning rod of goodwill to help out our neighboring state.

"The Coast Guard is all about saving lives," Goversten said. "We want to take care of other people. We're the guardians."