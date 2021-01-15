Corpus Christi woman appears on 'Say Yes to the Dress' on TLC

Aundrea Salinas is known for helping brides prepare for their big wedding day, but recently, roles reversed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're from the Corpus Christi community and you watch the show "Say Yes to the Dress," you may have seen a familiar face.

Aundrea Salinas is known for helping brides prepare for their big wedding day, but recently, roles reversed. It was her turn to experience the fun.

She submitted an email with her story to the TLC show, hoping for a chance to be a part of the nationally-recognized wedding series.

Nearly four months later, she heard back with good news.

"I received the e-mail and it has sender 'Yes to the Dress' and I thought 'oh my goodness this is happening to me, no way,'" Salinas said.

"They gave me a timeline of when dresses were going to be sent, how many. They asked me to get on the Kleinfield website and create a wish list, you know, to cater to my style."

Salinas gives credit to countless other locals who helped make her big day and debut on the show a memorable one.

The series is now streaming on Discovery + for those who want to watch. Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

