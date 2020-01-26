CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today a community got together over at Whataburger Field to celebrate their love for cars.

It's all part of the "All Team Bash!" where folks were able to come out and look at cars of all different colors and models.

The event started 11 years ago in Houston, but just 3 years ago made their first stop in Corpus Christi.

Organizers tell us today's event was not only about bringing car enthusiasts together, but also the community as a whole.

"I think right now, with the way the whole world is, I think this is really good for a lot of us. And again, you get to see people from all different backgrounds because we're all kind of passionate about the same thing," said organizer, David Richmond.

Organizers add that they hope next year's event will have an even bigger turnout.

