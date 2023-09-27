x
American GI Forum Robstown Chapter to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with bus wrap honoring Hispanic veterans

The 2023 American GI Forum Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration will mark nine years of honoring local Hispanics and Latinos via customized city bus wraps.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not Hispanic Heritage Month in the Coastal Bend until the American GI Forum rolls out their bus wrap!

The American GI Forum's Beatrice T. Perez Women's Robstown Chapter joined us on Domingo Live to invite the community to the unveiling of this year's Hispanic Heritage Month Bus Wrap on Sept. 27.

The unveiling and celebratory events will take place at Alexia's Event Center & Bridal Boutique in Corpus Christi from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This year's Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration will mark nine years of honoring local Hispanic and Latino leaders and veterans via customized city bus wraps. The bus wrap's theme for 2023 is "Hispanic and Latino Veterans and Leaders Making a Difference," and will honor several veterans from across Texas. 

The event will also serve free carne guisada tacos and pan dulce to attendees, as well as celebrate the young winners of the American GI Forum's Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest.

