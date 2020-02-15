CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This morning also proved to be a good one to get out and go for a run.

The 15th Annual Rise and Shine Run took place this morning over at Water's Edge Park, located off Shoreline Blvd.

Runners got to take part in either a 1k, 5k, or 10k runs to benefit the Rise School of Corpus Christi.

Over 800 participants in this morning's run had fun, both young and old, including dozens of students from Corpus Christi Independent School District.

"The Rise School of Corpus Christi is a nonprofit organization providing the highest quality of early childhood education services to all children, 15 months to 6 years old, including children with developmental delays or disabilities," stated school officials.

The Rise School of Corpus Christi the only all-inclusive early education school in the city.

"Our mission is to provide the highest quality early childhood education for all children - gifted, traditional and developmentally delayed - in an inclusive setting, where individualized learning techniques enable every child to achieve their maximum potential," stated school officials.

The winners for the 15th Annual Rise and Shine Run can be found here.

Rise and Shine 5K

