Aransas Pass 8-year-old gives clothes to those in need

8-year-old Ava Irving and her grandmother have already given away a few coats.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Many are finding ways to give to those in need this time of year, including 8-year-old Ava Irving from Aransas Pass.

When Ava Irving's schoolteacher talked about doing acts of kindness both at and away from school it struck a chord.



Her grandmother says she came home and said, among other things that she wanted to give some of her clothes to other kids who might need them.

“She has shoes she's wanting to give away, some warm coats, winter clothes that she outgrew from last year and she's also wanting to do something for the animal shelter and nursing home residents,” said Grandmother Vanessa Irving.

Like a lot of 8-year-olds would be, Ava was a bit shy in front of the camera. Her grandma tells us that they've given away a few coats and have several still waiting for others.

