Despite smaller Labor Day weekend crowds, Port Aransas reports successful summer of tourism

According to the Chamber of Commerce CEO, this year has been the best year despite a relatively lower overall Labor Day weekend turnout.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Local beach lovers and tourism are among the things that keep places like Port Aransas running. This is something Chamber of Commerce CEO Brett Stawar can personally attest to.

According to Stawar, this year has been the best year for tourism despite a slower Labor Day weekend.

”We just calculated all of our July hotel-motel tax and the city had a 49 percent increase over last year, which was a record,” Stawar said.

According to Stawar, the last couple of weeks in Port Aransas had tapered off, some due to students going back to school. However, he did say that many other families did come back for Labor Day weekend.

“Things were almost back to being a quiet little island,” Stawar said. “But this past weekend because Labor Day, of course, we saw the crowds come back.”

Despite the time that has passed, Stawar said that Port Aransas is still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and that some of those businesses which suffered heavy damage are going to be able to offer more space next year.

“Sandcastle is going to be coming back on with 180 plus rooms. La Mirage is still rebuilding right now and the Pelican Inn is coming back on board with a couple of new rooms as well,” Bird said.