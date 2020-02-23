AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

AFD said that 41-year-old Fire Specialist Chris Lafferre died after suffering a cardiac event at his home Sunday evening.

In 2006, Lafferre was awarded AFD's Medal of Valor, the department's second-highest honor, when he and Battalion Chief David Brietzke rescued a woman after the boat she and her companion were riding in was sucked through Tom Miller Dam.

"Rest in peace, Chris; we'll see you on the top floor," AFD wrote in a Facebook post.

Austin Fire Department We are so incredibly sad to have to share the news of the passing of... one of our own, 41-year-old Fire Specialist Chris Lafferre, who died earlier this evening after suffering a cardiac event at his home.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) also offered their condolences to AFD and Lafferre's family in a Facebook post Sunday night.

"Please keep his family, friends and [our] public safety brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers, as they deal with this devestating loss," ATCEMS wrote.

WATCH: Austin Fire recognizes firefighter, teen for acts of heroism

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

City of Austin may not have place to take trash after council votes down Waste Management contract extension

Construction on new Domain-like development in Leander set to begin in March

Sen. Bernie Sanders bringing campaign to Austin this Sunday

20% of Texans still don't have a REAL ID as deadline approaches