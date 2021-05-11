Backlog at Municipal Courts results in meeting on how to process cases

Presiding Judge, Gail Loeb went in front of the city's Municipal Court committee to answer questions regarding the issue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to City Manager Peter Zanoni The city's Municipal Court system is trying to catch up on five-thousand cases.

This is following the slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday Nov. 4. the presiding Judge, Gail Loeb went in front of the city's Municipal Court committee to answer questions regarding the issue.

"We started the remote process, until we got up and running the backlog started, but it's been made up by now," Loeb said.

Zanoni adds that the cases are moving forward in an orderly fashion.

"What the judge has done is she has scheduled those 5000 cases going forward. So every case has a scheduled hearing but the work has to be done still. The person has to come in, and the judge still has to review the case," Zanoni said.

Zanoni added he was given the green light by the court committee to work with the judge to resolve the issue.

