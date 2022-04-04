Barisi Village project sees new hurdle in construction process

Monday afternoon in the 148th District Court hearing, the judge approved a temporary injunction order for $100,000 in maintenance costs on the project for one year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a virtual Zoom hearing Monday afternoon, the 148 District Court's visiting judge made a decision regarding the Barisi Village project.

Visiting Judge Martin Chiuminatto approved a temporary injunction order that the company Dapeng Holdings will have to pay for maintenance of the property for one year.

The total comes out to about $100,000, which includes money for items such as security, mowing, insurance and the paying of property taxes.

"The taxes on the property have not been paid for 2021 and I think they are due and owing," said Andre Greenwell, legal attorney representing developer, Jeff Blackard.

Dapeng Holding's legal attorney, Steven Pham, said that no information was provided regarding the legality of property tax payment.

"We don't have that information," Pham said, "or the company has been 100-percent managed by Mr. Blackard. None of that information has ever been provided to us as regard to the taxes owed."

Chiuminatto ordered that the property taxes and the first payment for expenses be made by April 15.

Dapeng Holdings owns 75-percent of the Barisi Village group. They in turn are listed as the owner of Pharaoh Drive, where the golf course is located.

Dapeng filed the latest lawsuit in October of last year against Blackard. The two groups had been partners on the project.

A trial date has been set for Feb. 7, of next year.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.