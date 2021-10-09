Robstown ballpark falling apart due to lack of repair

According to Nueces County Commissioner John Marez, there’s a laundry list of repairs that need to be made.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Nueces County officials say that the Fairgrounds Field ballpark in Robstown is falling apart and they don’t have the money needed to make repairs.

The Coastal Bend Aviators played its home games at Fairgrounds field from 2003 to 2007. Between small crowds and the Corpus Christi Hooks coming to town, the team's future was bleak from the start. Since that time there have been a few high school baseball playoff games played here along with several other events.

However, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales understands that these grounds need more work than expected.

"Unfortunately, because of neglect and not investing and not keeping it up, it needs about 4 to 5 million, or more dollars to get it up to snuff," Canales said.

With looming cosmetic problems and high costs, Canales isn't the only one who sees the high cost investment that the field requires.

According to Nueces County Commissioner John Marez, there’s a laundry list of repairs that need to be made to fix things like the peeling paint, crumbling concrete stairs and more.

"We’re talking about a score board that needs to be replaced new technology for there and for the sound system needs to be fixed," Marez said.

Judge Canales isn’t sure yet what could or should be done here to this facility.

"We’ve got to scratch our head and figure out whether or not the $5 million is worth investing and if so what would you convert it to?” Canales said.

Commissioner Marez said he’s heard a few suggestions that could prove to be beneficial.

"I've heard Del Mar College could take it on as a JUCO field," Marez said. "If that was something that would happen, then that would be helpful, I think we could split the cost and really fix it up and get a real good quality field and location.”

Del Mar college officials sent a statement response to the idea of fielding a baseball team in the future and using the stadium. According to the response, Del Mar is not exploring the idea. Marez said that they might have been the County’s only real and viable option to partner with someone and get this facility back into shape.

So, the $5 million question remains: why didn’t the county keep up with the maintenance on this facility?