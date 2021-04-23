Breweries will face off Saturday in Corpus Christi to see who can get the most blood donations

The Battle of the Breweries is happening Saturday in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Battle of the Breweries is back and organizers are hoping that it will entice you to step up and donate blood.

According to the Corpus Christi Blood Bank, local breweries will face off tomorrow to see who can get the most blood donations.

"Just a friendly competition you know just something that drives more awareness and blood donations," Ashley Ramirez with the blood bank said. "At all of these locations, we will have our blood buses present and so that people can donate blood. Whoever obtains the most blood donations tomorrow will win the battle of the breweries."

Ramirez said they are happy to see the return of their annual event after missing out last year because of the pandemic.

Locations

Lazy Beach Brewing 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

B&Js Pizza SPID 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

B&Js Brewpub 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Lorelei 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Nueces 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

