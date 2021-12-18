Be the change: Corpus Christi woman turns pennies into 230 presents for kids

Janice Garcia collects pennies all year long on her daily walks. She then uses that change to buy presents at Christmas for kids in need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sometimes change is a good thing – especially the way that Janice Garcia sees it.

"I've been collecting pennies for 21 years now and walking to pick them up for 21 years," Garcia said.

We first introduced you to Janice two years ago – right before a worldwide pandemic changed everything. She explained how an illness and multiple surgeries turned her prowess for power-walking into a unique fundraiser.

"I started asking God for a reason -- a purpose to walk, and the first time I went out for a walk, I found seven pennies," Garcia said at the time.

Back then, she would collect pennies during her daily walks and donate them to a different charity at the end of the year. In 2019, it was to help homeless cats at the Cattery.

After the pandemic, Garcia turned her attention full-time to helping kids. She now uses her money to buy presents for children who otherwise might go without on Christmas.

“This year it’s 230. Last year it was 200,” Garcia said.

With an undertaking this big, Garcia needs a little help. Santa has his elves. Garcia has the Corpus Christi Police Department. CCPD officers will help distribute the hundreds of toys.



"Helping kids who might otherwise not have a Christmas be able to have not only food to eat but a nice gift to have under their tree,” said Javier Cantu, a senior officer with CCPD.

As for Garcia, she shows no signs of slowing down.