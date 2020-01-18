BEE COUNTY, Texas — The 6th Annual Bee County Junior Livestock Show BBQ kick-off continues today at the Bee County Expo Center, located at South 214 FM-351 in Beeville, Texas.

Participants will be cooking up brisket, pork spareribs, and chicken. There will be different cash jackpot prizes for all participants.

Various awards will be given out for different categories, including chef's choice.

The Homemaker Show and Bull Riding Competition will begin at 7 p.m. and the fee for all participants 65 pounds and under is $20. and must be in the Expo Center by 6 p.m.

Gate admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.

The concession stand will be run by Skidmore 4H students.

For more information contact Kandy Henning at 361-876-1551.

COMPLETE LIST OF BEE COUNTY JUNIOR LIVESTOCK SHOW EVENTS

January 17 Cookoff & Dance

January 18 Cookoff

January 19 - Horseplay day: 9:00???

January 19 Queens Contest: 2 pm

January 25 Exhibitor Work Day, Homemakers Set up & Horse Show: 9 am



January 26 Sunday Check-In Crafts & Sewing: 1-4 pm



January 27 Check-In Foods: 7-9 am.

January 27 Check-In Ag Mech: 12-2 pm



January 28

Check-In Commercial

Heifers 8-10 am judging at 3 pm



January 29

Check-In ALL Animals: 9- noon

Poultry Show: 2-4 pm

Rabbits one hour after poultry

Homemaking Open House: 9-5



January 30

Heifer show: 9 am

Steers follow heifers

Extra Special Show: 12 noon

Lamb show: 1 pm

Breeding Goat show: 4 pm

Market Goat show to follow



January 31

Hog show: 9 am

Commercial Heifer Sale: 6 pm



February 1

Awards: 12 pm

Premium Sale: 1 pm



February 2

Clean up EVERYONE must attend: 2 pm

