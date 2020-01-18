BEE COUNTY, Texas — The 6th Annual Bee County Junior Livestock Show BBQ kick-off continues today at the Bee County Expo Center, located at South 214 FM-351 in Beeville, Texas.
Participants will be cooking up brisket, pork spareribs, and chicken. There will be different cash jackpot prizes for all participants.
Various awards will be given out for different categories, including chef's choice.
The Homemaker Show and Bull Riding Competition will begin at 7 p.m. and the fee for all participants 65 pounds and under is $20. and must be in the Expo Center by 6 p.m.
Gate admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.
The concession stand will be run by Skidmore 4H students.
For more information contact Kandy Henning at 361-876-1551.
COMPLETE LIST OF BEE COUNTY JUNIOR LIVESTOCK SHOW EVENTS
January 17 Cookoff & Dance
January 18 Cookoff
January 19 - Horseplay day: 9:00???
January 19 Queens Contest: 2 pm
January 25 Exhibitor Work Day, Homemakers Set up & Horse Show: 9 am
January 26 Sunday Check-In Crafts & Sewing: 1-4 pm
January 27 Check-In Foods: 7-9 am.
January 27 Check-In Ag Mech: 12-2 pm
January 28
Check-In Commercial
Heifers 8-10 am judging at 3 pm
January 29
Check-In ALL Animals: 9- noon
Poultry Show: 2-4 pm
Rabbits one hour after poultry
Homemaking Open House: 9-5
January 30
Heifer show: 9 am
Steers follow heifers
Extra Special Show: 12 noon
Lamb show: 1 pm
Breeding Goat show: 4 pm
Market Goat show to follow
January 31
Hog show: 9 am
Commercial Heifer Sale: 6 pm
February 1
Awards: 12 pm
Premium Sale: 1 pm
February 2
Clean up EVERYONE must attend: 2 pm
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: