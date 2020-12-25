x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Community

Beeville Police Officers and Walmart employees save one family's Christmas

Police say a vehicle was burglarized in Beeville on Christmas Eve morning and several Christmas gifts were stolen.
Credit: Beeville Police Department

BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville Police Officers and Walmart employees saved Christmas for one family.

According to police on Christmas Eve morning a vehicle was burglarized in the 2200 block of N Adams. Christmas gifts were taken from the vehicle police say.

Credit: Beeville Police Department

Officers told Walmart employees what happened and together they made sure the children had gifts to open on Christmas morning.

Officers gave the children several gifts for the children courtesy of Walmart and the officers.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: