Beeville residents feel the need for speed with weekend racing event

The Texas Mile is a racing event held in Beeville that allows amateurs and professionals alike to test their vehicles in a race of speed.

BEEVILLE, Texas — Some of the fastest cars, trucks and motorcycles from across the country are in Beeville this weekend. They are all taking part in the Texas Mile which allows professional and amateur drivers to test their skills and that of their vehicle.

For as far as the eye could see there were all kinds of RVs, camper trailers and race cars lined up at Chase Field in Beeville.

Amateur and professional racers from across the country come to test their skills. Hoping their engine can push them up to 200 mph or more. They’re doing that on a old one and a half mile runway at a old Navy training base.

Avid driver John Cross came all the way from Kansas to test out his 2016 Challenger Hellcat. Over the years Cross has altered his car. While he looks like a professional racecar driver Cross is actually a full-time preacher.

"I knew if God was going to bless me with this and I was gonna have fun with it," Cross said. "I needed to appoint people to him and so it’s more of a hobby.”

Beeville city officials were excited for the three day event which is now back after it was moved to Victoria. President and CEO of Bee Area Partnership Randy Seitz said the event not only attracts spectators, but brings in extensive revenue.

"It generates about $2 million that it pumps back into our economy because of this event here in our community," Seitz said.

Even Beeville City Manager John Benson understands how beneficial the event is for the community.

"Very unique opportunity and an event to have here and another way to generate business for the community," Benson said.

The organizers of the Texas Mile said they’re not going anywhere in the future and that they plan on making Beeville the permanent home of the three day race.

The city is looking at repaving the old navy runway at a cost of $2 million. In the meantime, the Texas Mile organization will be able to use another runway here that’s in much better shape.

Co-Owner of Texas Mile Shannon Matus said the new runway will help in the planning of future events.

"With the utilization of the new runway we will be able to expand and do additional events. We’re going to be bringing in a half mile event here, as well as a Texas Mile," Matus said.

Beeville residents could agree that the Texas Mile was a Halloween treat wrapped up in more horsepower than most people could handle.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.