CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Phat Keto Co. hosted a fundraiser for Bella Ybanez. Bella was involved in a fire accident that burned 60% of her body a few years back.

Minnie Ybanez is Bella's mother.

"Bella Was two years and 10 months when she got burned and she's had a lot of surgeries." Said Ybanez.

At only 5 years old, Bella has gone through 8 surgeries. She's needs another one in April. Bella's mom says she was supposed to get that one months ago but wanted Bella to spend the holidays at home.

"We really wanted her to enjoy Christmas before we went up there. She has like three surgeries a year."

Margie Castillo owns Phat Keto Co. and remembers meeting Bella for the first time.

"One day I was shopping at a different H-E-B, and Minnie was there, she had Bella. After that we spoke and she told me the story of what happened to Bella."

Castillo hosted a fundraiser to help pay for Bella's upcoming surgery. She says she felt in her heart, this was the right thing to do and the least she can do.

"Love loving each other, if one person can make a change in someone else's life, just do that." Said Castillo.

"We have a giving community and I'm so proud of Corpus Christi."

