Benefit to be held for family of fallen DPS trooper

Chad Walker is survived by his wife and four children. The benefit will be held this Sunday at Brewster Street Ice House.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper, who was killed in the line of duty, continues to see overwhelming support from fellow Texans, even right here in the Coastal Bend.

It was almost three months ago back on March 26 when 38-year-old Trooper Chad Walker with DPS was shot as he stopped to help what appeared to be a stranded driver near Mexia.

Following a manhunt, the gunman killed himself the next day. Walker was placed on life support and died days later. Walker is survived by his wife and four children.

This weekend, a benefit will be held in Corpus Christi to assist his loved ones that he leaves behind.

"Chad was fantastic, a great human," said Sgt. Nathan Brandley with Texas DPS.

For Sgt. Brandley, Trooper Chad Walker was not just a member of the DPS family, he considered him a friend.

"He had that personality and style when you walked into a room, you knew Chad was there. His smile and laugh, all those qualities that made him who he was," said Brandley.

Early in his career, Walker was stationed right here in Corpus Christi before moving on to Groesbeck.

"When anybody passes away in the line of duty or off duty as an law enforcement officer it affects us all, but when it is someone you know personally, that you have worked with personally, you kind of know their family and friends, it's a huge impact," said Brandley.

That is why Brandley, alongside other members of the community, are coming together to make sure Walker's family knows they are not alone.

They decided to hold a benefit and once word got, the effort began to grow.

"The support of the community here in Corpus Christi has been unbelievably fantastic, from Brewster Street hosting the event to all the larger companies and smaller owned shops and businesses here in town donating items," said Brandley.

That generosity can be seen in the form of a mountain of donations that have been piling up, everything from gift cards to baskets, Hooks jerseys, which are all set to be auctioned off.

"Doesn't take away from the fact of what happened, but it shows the kindness, the goodness of everybody's heart," said Brandley.

With more and more folks joining the quest, musicians also gave their time to help with the benefit.

A way to support the fallen trooper's family but also to celebrate his life.

The benefit will be held this Sunday, June 17, at Brewster Street Ice House from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets will be available online or at the door and range from $25 dollars to $40.

Here's a look at some of the items that will be up for auction during the event.

