'If I were in need, I would want somebody to donate for me': Blood Center searching for 200 donors this holiday season

Organizers said it's critical to restock the blood supply during the holidays.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the eight annual event, the Coastal Bend Blood Center partnered with Ducks Unlimited to host a blood drive in front of Cavender's Boot City in Corpus Christi.

"If I were in need, I would want somebody to donate for me," blood donor Donna Wheeler said. "I just wanna be able to save a life, if I can."

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they added an extra day to the event because they can only see a certain amount of donors.

"Schools take up 30-percent of our blood supply; obviously due to COVID some of them aren't back in session yet and during the holidays they're not, so its just so important for the donors to come out," Celeste Baggett with the CBBC said.

The goal for this year's event was 200 donors. If you missed out this weekend, you can always give them a call at (361) 855-4943 to set up an appointment to donate.

