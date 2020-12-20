Kingsville Police Department hits the streets with holiday cheer

Police units made their way around town visiting different locations and children.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department hit the streets today with their lights flashing and sirens sounding. Organizers said they received a large gift donation and decided to put each one to good use.

The department tells us that each year, they try to do something a little different for the children, to let them know that they are important.

"Showing them [the children] that we're still out there helping them out and just like they give us support, we'd like to go back out and give them support," Monica Flores with Kingsville Police said.

