CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Braselton Homes will present the Seventh Annual New Life Refuge Ministries Boots and Bling Ball on January 23.

The 2020 Celebration of Courage will be held at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center, located at 402 Harbor Drive from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m on Thursday, Jan. 23.

New Life Refuge Ministries has put together this event to celebrate the courage of child survivors of sex trafficking.

There are thousands of victims of human trafficking every year in the Coastal Bend, and this celebration aims to restore those who have been victimized by predators.

The celebration will include live music, a silent auction, lots of entertainment, exciting activities, and many guest speakers.

Organizers say the attire to the Gala will be boots and bling - Texas chic.

For more information on the Seventh Annual New Life Refuge Ministries Boots and Bling Ball, visit their website of Facebook page.

