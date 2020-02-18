CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a six month nationwide search, the Visit Corpus Christi Board has chosen its new CEO.

Visit Corpus Christi's Board of Directors appointed Brett Oetting as the organization's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Oetting comes to the Coastal Bend with 20 years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industry in the City of Topeka, Kansas. He most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer for Visit Topeka.

City Manager Peter Zanoni gave his approval of the new hire and said he was impressed with his qualifications.

"He is a great leader, a big thinker, and a strategist. He probably more than any candidate I've interviewed, researched the city, and the CVB, the organization, and the challenges that lay ahead for him," Zanoni said.

Oetting was not present at the announcement; however, he did make the following statement:

"My wife and I are excited for this opportunity. Throughout this process, the community made us feel welcome and at home. We were blown away by the diverse opportunities this region offers."

Oetting's first day as the CEO for the organization is Monday, March 16.

