CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Corpus Christi Independent School District officials, Carroll High School has shut down strength and conditioning summer workouts due to an unconfirmed report of possible exposure to COVID-19.

CCISD officials have issued the following statement:

"Out of an abundance of caution, Mary Carroll High School is canceling strength and conditioning sessions through June 29. We want to emphasize there are no confirmed cases among participants or staff. We have received unconfirmed reports of possible exposure, which led to our decision. We are committed to helping protect our community's health."

Students-athletes across Texas started their summer strength and conditioning training on June 8 and several have had to shut down because of various concerns regarding exposure to COVID-19.

