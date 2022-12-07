CASA of the Coastal Bend partners with Corpus Christi hooks to help youth in foster care

Friday night is CASA night at the hooks! All proceeds will be used to host a back-to-school swimming party at Whataburger field for Coastal Bend youth in foster care

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CASA of the Coastal Bend continues to help coastal bend youth and families navigate the foster care system year-round and has a creative way you can join their mission.

The organization is teaming up with the Corpus Christi Hooks for CASA night on Friday, July 15 at Whataburger Field.

“We want to be the community’s team and working with organizations similar to CASA helps us do that and get more folks at the ballpark that sometimes might not be able to come out here,” said Pat McCarthy.

Tickets are $18 each and all proceeds will be used to host a back-to-school swimming party at Whataburger field for Coastal Bend Youth in foster care.

“These are hard times for them so being able to come out and experience something like this is just wonderful for them,” said Diana Booth, CASA Communications Director.

Nate Gonzalez the founder of Nate’s Next Kid Up will be collecting school supply donations at Friday night’s game for youth in foster care.

Gonzalez has hosted several events all aimed at helping CASA and continues his mission.

“I love everyone to smile, and it fills my heart with joy,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez adds you can bring any school supplies like crayons, backpacks, and notebook paper.

Booth says it’s important to make sure these kids have what they need before heading back to the classroom.

“It’s really important that these kids that are in the foster care system are just as ready as every other kid get back to school by having their school supplies,” said Booth.

If you would like to learn more about CASA, click here.

If you would like to learn about Nate’s Next Kid Up, click here.