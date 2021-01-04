Pinwheel display at CASA of the Coastal Bend brings awareness towards Child Abuse Prevention Month

The display is located at CASA's headquarters. It features 890 pinwheels.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and CASA of the Coastal Bend is using pinwheels to show case a startling statistic in our area.

The display is located at CASA's headquarters. Volunteers gathered to place each pinwheel on the front lawn to begin the month long awareness campaign.

"For people having a visual, I think is much more impactful," Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger with CASA said. "You know, you hear a big number you say 'wow,' but when you can see something that connects to that number. 890 pin wheels.

The pinwheels -also a representation of the children's' childhood, as they navigate through the foster care program.

