CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Navigating the foster care system can be difficult for a child, but with the support of a Court Appointed Special Advocate, it makes the process a little bit easier.

CASA of the Coastal Bend is hosting training from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m. starting Feb. 18 for anyone interested in becoming an advocate.

In order to become a volunteer, you must be 21 or older, and no background in social work is needed.

"You need to have heart and a want and desire to be along the children's side while they are going through these very difficult situations," Communication Director Diana Booth said.

According to Booth, CASA of the Coastal Bend currently has over a hundred volunteers, but they are always looking for more.

For further details, CASA hosts an information session at noon every Wednesday.

