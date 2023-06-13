Cathedral's Pontifical Choir members combine for centuries of dedication

The group is comprised of people from different backgrounds and with different skill sets, but when they come together, they sing as one.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They often provide the angelic sounds that fill the Corpus Christi Cathedral during Mass.



The members of the church’s pontifical choir is made up of community members from all different backgrounds, including a music librarian, a special education teacher, a cancer survivor, a retired firefighter and even Air Force veterans.

Altogether, the members yield 334 years of dedication to the art of music.

