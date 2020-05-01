CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our very own wheelchair basketball team, the Corpus Christi Rimz are asking for some support at their tournament next weekend.

Out of 300 national wheelchair teams in the nation, the CC Rimz are ranked number 21.

The team plays by NCAA rules and are trying to win every game to make it to nationals.

Next weekend they will be competing against teams from Harker Heights, Texas, New Orleans, and Houston.

They say their biggest competition is Houston who is ranked number 19.

"You know how they say home field advantage helps out. Well, we are trying to get as many people as we can to support us. To give that extra edge, you know what I mean," said CC Rimz player, Joe De La Garza.

Their overall goal is to bring adaptive sports back to Corpus Christi and to let people with disabilities know anything is possible.

The tournament will be on January 11th and 12th at the YWCA on Corona Drive.

For specific game times, you can head to their facebook page at Corpus Christi Rimz.

