CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On a day like today, being thankful for the little things is what matters most. That's why the 'Coastal Community And Teachers Credit Union' is stepping in.

"It's something we really need out here. Hygiene. It's something necessary".

Fernando Delgado is homeless so small things that most of us maybe use on a day to day basis -- can be hard to come by for him...

For years, CCATCU devotes their thanksgiving to others.

Their goal is to make sure the people over at the mother Teresa's shelter have what they need to get through the day.

Over 225 blessings bags were donated this thanksgiving.

