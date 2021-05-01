CCISD elementary school custodian among recent members of the community to pass away due to COVID-19 complications

Services for Navarro will be held Tuesday, January 5, at the Garza Funeral Home Chapel in San Diego.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Librado Lee Navarro Jr. was a custodian at Metro Elementary School of Design in Corpus Christi. He passed away in a local hospital on December 29, according to his obituary. He was 67 years old.

His death was confirmed to 3News today by Dr. Nancy Vera, the president of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers chapter.

Vera told us Navarro worked for the school district for more than 20 years and was also a member of the A.F.T.

"He was a very kind man, and I met him a couple of times and we would talk about concerns we had with the school district or working conditions," Vera said.

"Everything was pleasant with Mr. Navarro. He was a family man, and he was devoted to his job."

Services for Navarro will be held Tuesday, January 5, at the Garza Funeral Home Chapel in San Diego.

Visitation starts at 10 a.m., followed by a rosary. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Guests are asked to follow CDC requirements.

Navarro's death marks the fifth CCISD employee to pass away from COVID-complications since the pandemic began.