CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've been having this conversation for months now--yes, we're talking about the flu.

So far this season there have been 85 confirmed cases of the flu by the Corpus Christi Independent School District since November.

3News received an email of reports of flu numbers on the rise in CCISD. We met with the registered nurse of Martin Middle School to remind the Coastal Bend of flu season in our Corpus Christi schools, and what you need to be aware of.

"It could become an epidemic if we don't follow guidelines, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations are for everyone to get vaccinated," said school officials.

Some tips to help prevent getting the flu: you're asked to remind your kids to not share their personal items, wash your hands often, especially after sneezing and coughing.

If you don't have your flu shot yet, there is time, say experts.

For more information on flu season, visit https://www.cctexas.com/services/health-services/flu-information

