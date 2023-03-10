CCPD hosts National Night Out event at Academy Sports + Outdoors parking lot

The annual gathering dates back to 1984.

Several communities across the Coastal Bend participated in National Night Out Tuesday.



The Corpus Christi Police Department held its event in the Academy Sports and Outdoors parking lot, giving residents a chance to police officers, their neighbors, and learn about city of Corpus Christi programs.

"We're out here, basically, informing the public and educating them on different types of programs that are available," said Corpus Christi Development Services’ Compliance Officer Belinda Mendoza.



National Night Out started in 1984 and has spread to more than 16,000 communities across the country.

