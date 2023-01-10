First responders, assemble! National Night Out community event set for Oct. 3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Protect. Serve. Step out.
CCPD Crime Reduction Unit Director Melissa Castro joined us on Domingo Live to invite the community to meet our local first responders at their National Night Out event.
National Night Out is a nation-wide effort to help communities grow a positive relationship between themselves and their local police officers, firefighters, and other city officials.
The CCPD's National Night Out festivities will take place Oct. 3 from 4-5 p.m. at Academy Sports & Outdoors on SPID. Families can expect the chance to meet and greet with city officials, as well as informational booths manned by first responders and local organizations.
Supporters of first responders are also encouraged to decorate their homes for National Night Out by swapping their porchlight's regular bulb for a blue one, placing festive signs on their lawn and adorning their homes with blue decorations.
You can stay updated on National Night Out and other events by the CCPD Crime Reduction unit by visiting their official website and Facebook page.
