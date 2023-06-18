CCPD Police Explorers Post #133 gives local youth a taste of life on the thin blue line

Adolescents aged 14-20 are invited to join the CCPD Police Explorers, a local career program that gives its participants hands-on experience in law enforcement.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Few people know what it really takes to walk the thin blue line of law enforcement.

Even fewer can say that they've trained for it since adolescence – but thanks to the CCPD, local youth have the opportunity to join that elite group.

The CCPD Law Enforcement Explorer Post #133 joined us on Domingo Live to share their experiences in the unique career program.

"I love the way being in the Explorers makers me feel," said Police Explorer Cadet Ema Villela. "It feels like they're my second family, I feel a lot closer with everybody in Corpus especially with all the activities we do."

The Police Explorers' activities aren't just limited to police training and lessons in law enforcement codes. Cadets in the program also get the chance to interact with the community and learn how to be effective community leaders.

"Being a first responder is definitely a calling more than just a paycheck," said Police Explorer Cadet AJ Castro. "And [Police Explorer cadets] don't have to become law enforcement officers; there are many that go into the military or other leadership roles within the community."

The Police Explorers will host an open house for potential program members to learn what they have to look forward to in the program, as well as answer questions the general public may have.

The open house will take place inside the Corpus Christi Police Training building (4510 Corona Drive) on Saturday, June 28, at 11 a.m.

There is no cost to attend, nor is there any fee to enroll in the Police Explorers program.