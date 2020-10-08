CCPD's 9th Annual Operation Safe Return kicks off this week

Corpus Christi Police Department will deliver around 2,400 bags of school supplies to five local school districts including CCISD, Flour Bluff ISD, and West Oso ISD.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While the 9th Annual Operation Safe Return will look a bit different this year, the goal remains the same.

According to officials, the Corpus Christi Police Department will deliver around 2,400 bags of school supplies to five local school districts including Corpus Christi ISD, Flour Bluff ISD, West Oso ISD, Tuloso-Midway ISD, and Calallen ISD.

The bags will be grade-specific and will be handed out to children ranging from Pre-K to 12th grade.

"It is our mission to give every child the opportunity to receive school supplies, obtain valuable safety information, and ensure a successful start to the upcoming school year. To meet our mission and provide services in our community, we rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses for support. Without the assistance of community-minded individuals just like you, we wouldn’t be able to serve those in our community each year." stated CCPD on their social media page.

Operation Safe Return works with many community sponsors across the Coastal Bend that make monetary donations for the annual event.

"We are so thankful for all our wonderful volunteers, generous donors and dedicated officers and staff who are ensuring that our children will be prepared as the new school year starts. We could not have done it without you all," said CCPD.