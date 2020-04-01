CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) held a board of directors meeting on January 2, 2020, to elect a board chair, board vice-chair, and board secretary.
Eddie Martinez was re-elected as board chair. and Mr. Martinez was appointed to the board by the City of Corpus Christi.
Martinez has served on the board since 2015.
Michael Reeves was re-elected as board vice-chair and was appointed to the board by the Small Cities Committee of Mayors.
Reeves has served on the board since 2013.
Dan Leyendecker was re-elected as board secretary. Mr. Leyendecker was appointed to the board by the Nueces County Commissioners Court and has served on the board since 2017.
In addition, members of the CCRTA Board of Directors were appointed to the organization’s Administration and Finance Committee and Operations and Capital Projects Committee.
The committees provide for a more in-depth discussion of issues facing the CCRTA, greater opportunity for public input, and the opportunity to develop specific recommendations on issues facing the CCRTA.
Administration and Finance Committee
Patricia Dominguez, City of Corpus Christi Appointee – Committee Chair
Lynn Allison, Nueces County Appointee
George Clower, City of Corpus Christi Appointee
Glenn Martin, Small Cities Committee of Mayors Appointee
Mike Reeves, Small Cities Committee of Mayors Appointee
Operations & Capital Projects Committee
Dan Leyendecker, Nueces County Appointee – Committee Chair
Anna Jimenez, Nueces County Appointee
Matt Woolbright, City of Corpus Christi Appointee
Philip Skrobarczyk, City of Corpus Christi Appointee
Anne Bauman, City of Corpus Christi Appointee
For more information, please contact Rita Patrick, CCRTA Director of Marketing, at rpatrick@ccrta.org or call (361) 903-3582.
