'A final farewell to our loyal companion' | Cedar Park PD K9 Rogue honored after death

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department and surrounding community members honored one of the department's K9 officers on Saturday after he passed away almost two weeks ago.

K9 officer Rogue was honored with a ceremony and a procession escorting Rogue and his family through the city.

"A final farewell to our loyal companion and friend. We will forever honor your life and service K9 Rogue," the department said via Twitter.

Rogue died after suffering a medical emergency the night of November 8.

He was responsible for multiple narcotics detections and tracking events during his seven-year career alongside Officer Justin Gower. He also loved meeting the public and showing off his skills, the department said in a tribute video.

The police department also thanked to community for helping honor Rogue one last time.

"Thank yo so much to all of you in the community who lined the procession route," the department said. "It was so powerful for Officer Gower and his family."

Watch the tribute video here, which was posted last week announcing Rogue's death.

