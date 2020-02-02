CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that it's February, we're inching closer to Valentine's Day, meaning you're bound to see hearts popping up pretty much everywhere: the grocery store, your child's classroom, and even La Palmera Mall.

On Saturday's in the mall's Center Court, the Christus Spohn Heart Institute's MEGA Heart was on full display.

The giant, 26-foot inflatable heart is a walk-through exhibit that gives visitors a close-up, interactive view of how the chambers of our hearts work.

The exhibit is just one of several ways the institute hopes to educate the public about heart health and the dangers of heart disease throughout the month of February, which happens to be "Heart Month."

"We all can say that we know somebody who's had some kind of heart event," said Jessie Smith-Jackson, Regional Director of Cardiovascular Services for Christus Spohn Health. "So, it may not be you per se, but you could probably be instrumental in helping somebody else to helping maintain great health, a family member, co-worker, or something because you have been given the information or knowledge to share."

Smith-Jackson advised that if you know heart disease runs in your family to consult your doctor. She also explained the importance of "knowing your numbers," which means becoming familiar with your cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Saturday's event also included free blood pressure screenings.