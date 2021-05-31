First Calvary Baptist Church teams up with CCPD officers, local attorney to host 'Driving While Black' seminar

Bishop Charles Richardson Senior says the 'Driving While Black' seminar addresses many questions and concerns residents may have.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Charles Richardson Senior with the Calvary First Baptist Church teamed up with multiple CCPD officers and Attorney Matt Manning to host another event for the community.

"I wanted the people of Corpus Christi to get the information on the proper procedures of what to do when we are stopped by officers," said Bishop Richardson.



Bishop Richardson says the ‘Driving While Black’ seminar addresses many questions and concerns residents may have.

"What should be your interaction? What is your constitutional right?” said Richardson.



Bishop Richardson says it's important for leaders in the community to make sure residents in the community are empowered.

“Being a leader in the community it's part of your job to prepare your people with information. Information is knowledge and knowledge is power," said Richardson.



Deputy Chief Police Officer Anthony Sanders says events like this allow residents to have an open conversation with police officers.

"We can't say that we're legitimate it comes from them. So, if they believe it and they trust us it helps us as a department it helps us as a community as a whole and at the end of the day we're all working at the same thing," said Sanders.



Officer Sanders says it's important for residents to know their rights.



"We want them to know their rights so educational pieces like this coming out and doing other things in the community all those things they build on making the whole community better," said Sanders.



Officer Sanders hopes those who attended the event feel more at ease and gained more trust in the police department.

"Most people do they trust us, but that's a real concern if they don't so we want to ask why and try to get to the bottom of it and try to figure out what can we do as a department to make sure we at least come closer together,” said Sanders.



The church says they hope to host more community events in the future.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.