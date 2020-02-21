PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The Cinnamon Shore in Port Aransas, Texas is breaking ground on their marvelous new pool complex, just in time for Spring Break.

The new resort-style pool complex is part of a $1.3 billion expansion that is underway at Cinnamon Shore South.

The resort is set to open in May of 2021, with a beautifully landscaped, resort-style setting.

Officials say that an infinity pool, a waterfall, cabanas, an outdoor bar, and plenty of parking for golf carts will make this resort unique.

The pool complex will continue to grow with children and families in mind, featuring all-year-round heated pools, according to officials.

“With the first homes at Cinnamon Shore South finishing this spring, we’re thrilled to see work beginning on the type of amenities that will set Cinnamon Shore South apart,” says Jodi Peters, managing broker at Cinnamon Shore Realty.

“This new pool complex is a real gem and will be a big part of what helps shape the Cinnamon Shore lifestyle at our new expansion,” added Peters.

The pool complex will add to other amenities at Cinnamon Shore South, including a 14-foot-wide dune crossover, a 7-acre lake, a 1-mile lakeside trail, and a Town Center with restaurants and retail.

Until the completion of the pool at South, the community’s homeowners and guests will enjoy access to the three, community pools at nearby Cinnamon Shore.

For more information on Cinnamon Shore in Port Aransas, Texas, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: