City Council expected to approve two housing facilities for low income families next week

The city has approved 33 such developments in the past 20 years and 12 in just the past five years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council this week heard a presentation on the latest low income housing being considered for tax credits.

Jennifer Buxton is the Homeless Services and Workforce Housing Manger for the city; she said the low income housing tax credit mechanism is one of the most useful tools in producing affordable rental housing.

Buxton presented two plans to city council this week which would produce around 140 apartments geared toward low income tenants who can't afford higher rents demanded by most of the rental property in the city.

"In Corpus Christi, for a family of four, it's about $39,900," Buxton said. "For a single person household, it's $28,000."

Buxton said renters have to be making at least 80-percent of the median income to qualify. What that means is this is not subsidized housing like the use of Housing and Urban Development vouchers.

Gary Allsup, the CEO of the Corpus Christi Housing Authority, said these properties will not involve voucher recipients.

"These are, a lot of times, these are starting teachers, or they're starting law enforcement and then they're folks that are early in their careers and are trying to make a move up," Allsup said.

The two proposed projects presented this week include Avanti at Heritage Park, which will have 68 to 72 apartments and the Palms at Blucher Park which will have 72 apartments.

The city has approved 33 such developments in the past 20 years and 12 in just the past five years.

But Buxton says we're years away from having enough low income rental housing.

"I would say we're in excess of five years and depending on what initiates, we could put forward, we are keeping up with our existing demand, but we have a back log of over 5,000 units," Buxton said.

The city is expected to approve both projects at their next meeting.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.