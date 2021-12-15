City-County leaders discuss booster shots administered in Nueces County during COVID-19 briefing

According to the Assistant Director of the Public Health District, booster shots have seen a recent upward jump.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City and County leaders gathered for a briefing on the latest developments of the Coronavirus pandemic in the Coastal Bend on Wednesday.

Among the many topics discussed was the status of the Coastal Bend when it comes to the amount of boosters being administered. According to Assistant Director of the Public Health District, Luis Wilmot, booster shots have seen an upward jump.

"We are seeing a jump in our boosters," Wilmot said. "People are getting the message. We've done a total of over 17,000 boosters at our sites, so we encourage the community to continue coming out."

In Nueces County around 66-percent have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine. For the state of Texas that number is at 70-percent of the total population, including children ages five and up.

Officials with the City-County health district say if you have received your shots through the health district, to expect a text alert on when you can get your booster.

