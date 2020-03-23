BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan is hoping you get the message: Stop flushing everything but toilet paper into the sewage system. With toilet paper in demand, sanitation officials are seeing an increase in the amount of "everything but" being flushed into the sewer system.

In a statement released to KAGS News, Kristen Waggener, who is with the City of Bryan, said people need to start following this rule ASAP. "This can cause backups at people's homes, but more importantly, it can cause big, very expensive issues in our wastewater treatment facility," she stated.

This is also the case for so-called "flushable" wipes. Those can also clog up the system.

The last thing anyone wants is being forced to stay home, no plumber available and a backed up sewer system in your home. With help from our sister stations across the country, we compiled a list of DO NOT FLUSH:

Paper Towels

"Flushable" Wipes

Adult & Infant Wipes

Moist Wipes

Disinfectant Wipes

Facial Tissue

Napkins

Sanitary Napkins

Tampons

Condoms

Animals of Any Kind

Cigarette Butts

Plastics

Dental Floss

Hair

Cat Litter

Egg Shells

Coffee Grounds

Chewing Gum

Diapers

Clothing of Any Kind

