City of Corpus Christi: Bay Beaches, regional parks, city pools, and splash pads resumed operations with occupancy limitations in place

According to city officials, Gulf Beaches will remain closed to vehicle traffic as ordered by Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, until August 17, 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi reopened all Regional Parks, Splash Pads, Community Pools, and Bay Beaches (North Beach and McGee Beach) on Saturday, August 1.

"The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department staff encourages everyone to live, learn, and play. Look to us for ways to enrich your life by enjoying all the opportunities and resources available to you," said city officials.

The Corpus Christi Natatorium will remain closed due to damage sustained during Hurricane Hanna.

Information on schedules for City pools is available on the City’s website at https://www.cctexas.com/parks/services/general-government/swim-programs-pools.

City Pools that reopened on Saturday, August 1:

Collier

Greenwood

H-E-B

Oso

West Guth

Regional Parks reopening Saturday, August 1:

Bill Witt Park

West Guth Park

Manuel Q. Salinas Park

The Water’s Edge

Cole Park

Labonte Park

Lakeview Park

Parker Park

City Splash Pads reopening Saturday, August 1:

Bill Witt Park

Lindale Park